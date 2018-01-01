Emma Bunton welcomes her own Baby Spice

The youngest member of the Spice Girls has become a mum. Emma Bunton - the group's Baby Spice - gave birth to a baby boy on Friday morning, her first child with boyfriend of eight years, Jade Jones. The couple have named their little boy Beau - French for 'beautiful'.



"I'm over the moon - he is absolutely brilliant," said the father of the new arrival, who weighed in at 7lbs, 15oz - the same birth weight as his daddy. "Both baby and Emma are doing fine. In fact Emma is tucking into some flapjacks and Coca-Cola as we speak."



Jade – who lives with the 31-year-old singer in north London added: "We are both absolutely delighted and can't wait to take Beau home."