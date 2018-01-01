After performing at the Concert For Diana, the lads are set for another high-profile appearance in front of a celebrity-packed audience when they join the entertainment lineup for the UK's new National Movie Awards Photo: © Alphapress.com Click on photo to enlarge

Take That cap comeback success with Oscar-tipped single

18 SEPTEMBER 2007



When Take That premiere their track Rule The World before a star-studded audience at Britain's first ever National Movie Awards, it will be the latest chapter in one of pop's most astonishing comeback stories.



The ceremony honouring the most successful British films of the previous year will be the perfect showcase for the song, which features on the soundtrack for fantasy adventure Stardust.



Lock Stock And Two Smoking Barrels producer Matthew Vaughn directed the movie which stars Robert de Niro, Sienna Miller and Michelle Pfeiffer. And Oscar buzz already surrounds the group's follow-up to surprise 2006 hit Patience.



Among the first to judge the disc's chances will likely be Pirates stars Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom, both nominees for acting prizes at the glitzy September 28 event. A front row seat will also be reserved for another important guest, director Matthew's wife, Claudia Schiffer.