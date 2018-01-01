hellomagazineWeb
Hundreds of screaming well-wishers turned out to watch the handsome Latino singer receive a star on Hollywood Boulevard
17 OCTOBER 2007
There were scenes of near hysteria this week as hunky Latino singer Ricky Martin was honoured with a star on the Walk Of Fame. Hundreds of screaming fans - many waving Puerto Rican flags in honour of his heritage - turned out to cheer the 35-year-old musician as he posed in the time-honoured manner on Hollywood Boulevard.
"This is an incredible moment," said the Livin' La Vida Loca singer, who has sold more than 60 million albums as a solo artist. "I'm so motivated right now; let's see where this takes me."
The new accolade will join the Grammy award on Ricky's mantelpiece, as well as the numerous trophies presented over the years in recognition of his humanitarian work.
