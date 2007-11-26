Minnie and Pierce evacuated as blaze claims guitarist's home

hellomagazineWeb
Red Hot Chilli Pepper guitarist Flea had his million-pound LA property ravaged by fire
Other celebrities including Minnie Driver and Matthew McConaughey were evacuated from their properties as wild fires swept the Malibu area over the weekend
26 NOVEMBER 2007
Hollywood's celebrity community joined ordinary Californians in counting the cost of the fires sweeping the Malibu beach area over the weekend. Red Hot Chilli Pepper bassist Flea lost his $5-million French country-style mansion in the blaze.
The musician, whose real name is Michael Balzary, sent a message to an LA newspaper saying his home had "burnt to a crisp".
In all some 53 properties, including several million-dollar houses, went up in smoke during the latest bout of wild fires that have been plaguing the state over the past few months.
Meanwhile Minnie Driver, Matthew McConaughey and Pierce Brosnan were reportedly evacuated from their properties for 48 hours.
