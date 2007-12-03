Britney sees in her 26th birthday at Sharon Stone's Bel Air bash

When Sharon Stone hosted a glitzy Scandinavian-themed party in Bel Air this weekend there was one very special guest in attendance. Birthday girl Britney Spears was there to celebrate her 26th in true A-list style.



At midnight the pop princess, who opted for a glam black mini-dress and faux fur jacket for the occasion, was clearly thrilled to be presented with a luxury chocolate cake topped with birthday candles. And as the singer excitedly blew them out fellow guests, including Paris Hilton, treated her to an impromptu rendition of Happy Birthday.



Shortly afterwards the mum-of-two retired to complete the celebrations with a few close pals - including her cousin Alli Sims and socialite Paris - at the Beverly Hills hotel where she was staying the night. The following day - her actual birthday - was spent with her sons Sean Preston, two, and one-year-old Jayden James.