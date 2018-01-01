hellomagazineWeb
Newcastle-born Jamie Dell (left) - who'd met the group when they played in his home town - was invited to perform on one of their numbers at the gig in London's O2 Arena
7 DECEMBER 2007
Being asked up on stage to perform with your favourite band is surely the stuff daydreams are made of. For one Babyshambles fan in London this week it became a reality, though.
With Pete Doherty ill, Newcastle-born Jamie Dell was plucked from the front row of the 300-strong crowd at London's 02 arena and invited to play the guitar and sing on the band's hit Carry On Up The Morning. He'd met the band when they played in his home town and was recognised by the outfit's bass player.
"It was cracking," said Jamie of the once-in-a-lifetime experience. "Everyone was singing along and cheering. I thought it was a dream when I woke up in the morning."
