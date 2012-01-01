Britney's lawyer set to step down from custody case over couple's boys

3 JANUARY 2008

Britney Spears' lawyer has requested he be allowed to withdraw from representing the singer in her ongoing custody case with former husband Kevin Federline.



Sorrell Trope has represented the singer - who's hoping to regain custody of sons Sean Preston, two, and one-year-old Jayden James from her ex-husband - since September, after the second lawyer Britney hired to represent her quit just days after being appointed.



According to US reports the law firm Trope & Trope filed papers on Wednesday stating: "There has been a breakdown in communications between (Britney) and Trope & Trope, making further representation of her interests impossible."



Whether or not Mr Trope will be permitted to part company with the troubled 26-year-old remains to be seen. "A lawyer cannot simply withdraw from a case," he explains, adding it would probably take the court a month to respond to the firm's petition to end the professional relationship.