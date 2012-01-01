Britney runs into more trouble over visitation rights with her boys

15 JANUARY 2008

A California judge has refused Britney Spears access to her two young children on an 'indefinite' basis.



Following Monday's hearing, Sean Preston, two, and one-year-old Jayden James will remain in the sole custody of their father - Britney's former husband Kevin Federline. "His hope is that he will be able to parent the children at some point in the future with participation from the mother," said a spokesperson for Kevin.



Troubled Britney was not present at the hearing. Although she turned up for the afternoon proceedings she opted not to enter the courtroom. Instead, she remained in her car before driving to a nearby church accompanied by British snapper boyfriend Adnan Ghalib. "I think she just needed to get away," said the church's assistant pastor.



Another hearing is scheduled for February 19.