Jazz singer Amy joins young rich list with £10 million fortune

25 APRIL 2008

Amy Winehouse's distinctive voice has brought her five Grammy Awards and won her millions of fans around globe. It's also helped the beehive-wearing singer become one of Britain's richest young performers, with a personal fortune of £10 million.



Amy's financial success was revealed this week in the Sunday Times Young Music Rich List, in which she ranks at number ten. It is the first time the 24-year-old star has made it onto the list, which details Britain's top 100 richest people in music under 30.



Former X Factor winner Leona Lewis also makes the cut, trailing the Back To Black singer at number 14, with a £6 million fortune. Meanwhile pipping Amy to ninth place is Welsh songbird Charlotte Church, who the paper lists as having a shared fortune with rugby player fiancé Gavin Henson of £11 million.



Both are far behind frontrunner Dhani Harrision, however. The son of late Beatle George Harrison leads the wealthy youngsters with £160 million inherited from his father.