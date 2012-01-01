The 24-year-old singer has been revealed as one of the UK's richest young performers, coming in at tenth place
25 APRIL 2008
Amy Winehouse's distinctive voice has brought her five Grammy Awards and won her millions of fans around globe. It's also helped the beehive-wearing singer become one of Britain's richest young performers, with a personal fortune of £10 million.
Amy's financial success was revealed this week in the Sunday Times Young Music Rich List, in which she ranks at number ten. It is the first time the 24-year-old star has made it onto the list, which details Britain's top 100 richest people in music under 30.
Former X Factor winner Leona Lewis also makes the cut, trailing the Back To Black singer at number 14, with a £6 million fortune. Meanwhile pipping Amy to ninth place is Welsh songbird Charlotte Church, who the paper lists as having a shared fortune with rugby player fiancé Gavin Henson of £11 million.
Both are far behind frontrunner Dhani Harrision, however. The son of late Beatle George Harrison leads the wealthy youngsters with £160 million inherited from his father.