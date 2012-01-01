Cheryl shares intimate moment with fans as Girls Aloud tour kicks off

5 MAY 2008

Amid the catchy music, flashing lights and new raunchy image that signalled Saturday's opening night of the new Girls Aloud tour in Belfast, singer Cheryl Cole shared a revealing moment with the 14,000 strong crowd.



As part of their 19-song set the girls sang I'll Stand By You, originally recorded by The Pretenders, which the Newcastle-born songstess dedicated to those experiencing emotional troubles.



"I wanted to reach out to the people who are going through tough times in relationships," the pretty 24-year-old told the Daily Mirror.



Cheryl, who has been working on getting her marriage to Chelsea footballer Ashley Cole back on track after he was unfaithful to her, has also spoken out about the emotional impact of that time, revealing it gave her new perspective.



"It's made me realise there are people out there a million times off worse than me," she said. "I want young girls to learn from my mistakes."



