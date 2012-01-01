Status Quo rocker Rick and wife Lyndsay are proud parents of twins

29 MAY 2008

At a time in life when most people are contemplating their children flying the nest, 59-year-old Status Quo rocker Rick Parfitt has just become a father again. His third wife Lyndsay, who is 47, gave birth to a twin boy and girl near their home in Spain on Monday.



The proud parents have named their daughter Lily Rose, while their son is Tommy Oswald. Rick and fitness instructor Lyndsay, who married in August 2006 after a whirlwind romance, conceived with the help of IVF.



Announcing the pregnancy in HELLO! last year, the Rocking All Over The World singer declared the pregnancy news was "the icing on the cake for their future life together".



Former hellraiser Rick already has two sons, Richard, 29, with ex-wife Marietta Boeker and 18-year-old Harry, from childhood sweetheart and second wife Patty Beedon.