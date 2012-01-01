Natalie joins Kylie for girlie fun on the concert trail in Sweden

13 JUNE 2008

Every girl has a rock-solid friend she can rely on to share the good times and the bad. For Kylie that's fellow Australian songbird Natalie Imbruglia, who's jetted out to Sweden to hang out with the Two Hearts singer on the concert trail.



In between dates on her gruelling 'X2008' tour, the pop dynamo - who's just celebrated her 40th birthday - squeezed in some retail therapy with her chum in one of Stockholm's exclusive shopping streets.



It's not the first time Kylie and Natalie have kicked back together in foreign climes this year. In March the two pals flew off to a £3,000-a-night resort in Mauritius for a girlie break to help the brunette beauty over the end of her marriage to musician Daniel Johns.



It was Kylie's way of returning a favour – Natalie was a great support when her romance with French actor Olivier Martinez ended.