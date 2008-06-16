Singer Jamelia marries footballer love in intimate ceremony

Her face bearing a big smile, the Birmingham-born singer was the picture of happiness as she tied the knot with her long-term partner, footballer Darren Byfield
The couple said "I do" at a beautiful country manor in West Sussex watched by a select group of family and close friends
The glorious sunny weather matched the mood of R'n'B star Jamelia as she wed her long-time partner, footballer Darren Byfield, at the weekend. The Birmingham-born songstress tied the knot in front of a select group of family and friends at a beautiful country manor in West Sussex.
And in a fitting tribute to her new husband, the 29-year-old - best known for her hit Superstar - said "I do" while clutching a bouquet of blooms bearing the colours of Darren's former football club Millwall.
Jamelia and her 30-year-old love - who at the moment is without a football contract - separated briefly in 2007, but were back together within months. They have a daughter Tiani, aged two, and Jamelia also has a seven-year-old daughter, Teja, from a previous relationship.