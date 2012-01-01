The singer, who was kept in overnight for observation at London's University College Hospital, was ushered out through a private exit and a hospital spokesperson described her as being in good spirits after spending a comfortable night Photo: © Getty Images Click on photo to enlarge

Amy back home after treatment for a 'bad reaction to medicine'

29 JULY 2008

Amy Winehouse has been discharged from hospital after spending Monday night being treated for a "bad reaction to medication", her spokesman said. An ambulance was called to the jazz songstress' North London home in the evening and she was taken to University College Hospital.



Police helped clear a path through photographers while Amy was brought out sitting in a wheelchair and wrapped in a blanket.



Concerns had previously been expressed for the singer's health by her dad Mitch after she was hospitalised last month to be treated for traces of the lung disease emphysema.



But after visiting his daughter on Monday night, he told reporters Amy was well enough to eat a fast food chicken meal, adding she "scoffed the whole thing".