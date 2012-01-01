British soprano Sarah to take centre stage at Olympics opening

7 AUGUST 2008

After months of keeping sports fans around the world guessing, Olympic organisers have finally unveiled the artist who will sing at the spectacular opening ceremony on Friday - British soprano Sarah Brightman.



The Phantom Of The Opera star will perform the official theme song of this year's Games with Chinese pop singer Liu Huan in front of 100,000 spectators at Beijing's Olympic stadium. Billions more are expected to tune in as the three-and-a-half hour ceremony is broadcast around the world.



"Needless to say this is a tremendous honour," says Sarah, who was also the main attraction at the 1992 Barcelona Olympic opener.



The title of this year's song remains shrouded in secrecy. And neither Sarah or Liu have taken part in official rehearsals for the ceremony in order to ensure is stays under wraps.