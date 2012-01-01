Singing sisters Kylie and Dannii record duet for small screen sitcom

13 AUGUST 2008

To the delight of their fans, Aussie stars Kylie and Dannii Minogue have finally teamed up to record a duet - a version of ABBA's The Winner Takes It All for new BBC2 sitcom Beautiful People.



Penned by Gimme Gimme Gimme creator Jonathan Harvey, the comedy is based on the childhood of British-born Simon Doonan, now a big boss at Barney's department store in New York, and stars The Kumars At Number 42 actress Meera Syal. It's due to hit screens later this year.



The X Factor judge Danni revealed last year how she is keen to concentrate more on the musical side of her career. "I really miss singing so I am planning to do more next year," she said.



The pretty brunette regularly teamed up with her big sister during her tour in 2007. The sisters thrilled audiences with their rendition of Kylie and Robbie Williams' hit Kids.