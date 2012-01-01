Paul arrives home with new love Nancy after romantic Route 66 trip

14 AUGUST 2008

With his elegant girlfriend Nancy Shevell at his side and his face wreathed in smiles, Paul McCartney was the picture of happiness this week as the pair strolled through Heathrow airport.



The couple - who have been dating since last November - had just returned from a romantic month-long road trip around America. As well as providing a good opportunity for the pair to spend some quality time together, the trip also fulfilled one of Paul's long-held dreams - to trail the remains of the States' most famous highway, Route 66, which spans from Chicago to Santa Monica.



Foregoing five star hotels and luxury travel, Sir Paul and US businesswoman Nancy completed their journey in a 1989 Ford Bronco, and were happy to chat to fans they met along the way. And there was a further indicator of their down-to-earth nature this week as they carried their own bags through the London airport's arrivals lounge.