Loved-up Macca invites girlfriend Nancy to join him on world tour

20 AUGUST 2008

When Sir Paul McCartney hits the road on his world tour later this year, there'll be one very special guest joining him for the ride. The former Beatle has apparently invited his millionairess love Nancy Shevell to join him after the fun they had on their Route 66 road trip through the US earlier this month.



The 66-year-old singer originally planned a boys only tour to celebrate his single status, reports the Daily Express. Since cementing his ten-month-old romance with New York-based Nancy, though, it's all change.



"Paul is excited about going on tour," reveals a pal. "Initially, he wanted to go it alone with just his band and road crew… but now he wants Nancy to be with him all the way.



"He says he had the time of his life on the road trip… I think it really sealed things for him."