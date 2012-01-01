Duffy reveals spending plans for proceeds of budget chart sensation



"I don't want to buy a car 'cos I'm a deadly driver or (take a holiday) as I haven't had one for as long as I can remember," the songstress told the Daily Star.



The Bangor-born singer, who spent four years toiling away on her labour of love in tiny, cheap studios, says her earnings will go on "good dinners, big nights out with friends and many bottles of wine".



Her phenomenal success has taken the 24-year-old by surprise it seems. "I'm just this girl from Wales – (the album) could have done nothing and I could have faded into obscurity."