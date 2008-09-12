Keren Woodward (left) and Sara Dallin have been doing a series of intimate gigs around the UK this year
On Thursday they delivered an enthusiastic performance of their hits at the re-opening of a music-themed eaterie
The pair bopped and shimmied their way though a set featuring their top hits - including Venus and Love In The First Degree - at the re-opening of a revamped Hard Rock Café in the city.
They've been inching their way back onto the music scene this year with a UK tour of small intimate shows. And have also been putting in time at the studio, laying down tracks for a new album expected to be released in 2009.