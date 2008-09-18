The singer entertains fans at a New York concert in a stunning strapless gown that has just graced the catwalk at London Fashion Week Photo: © Rex Click on photos to enlarge

Celine keeps up with the cutting edge of London fashion



For a Madison Square Garden concert on the US leg of her world tour, the Quebec-born songbird opted for a standout design that has just been seen on the catwalks of London Fashion Week.



The beautiful fuchsia pink strapless gown, by French fashion house Balmain, was one of the frocks featured in a charity fashion show organised by supermodel Naomi Campbell. The dress was modelled by Girls Aloud singer Cheryl Cole at the event.