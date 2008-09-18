While filming an interview for Jonathan Ross' Friday night chat show this week, the Geordie singer was showing off a huge sparkler. It's the first time she's been spotted wearing a band on her engagement finger in eight months
The enormous square-cut diamond is believed to be worth £150,000
18 SEPTEMBER 2008
Cheryl flashed the new jewellery - a gift from Ashley to mark the couple's second wedding anniversary - while filming this week's Friday Night With Jonathan Ross. It's the first time the Geordie singer has been seen wearing a band on her ring finger since reports in January claimed her husband had been unfaithful.
During the interview, Cheryl told the chat show host that she's learned from the experience of having her marriage hit the headlines. "There's no such thing as a private life in this industry," she said. "I spoke openly about my marriage in the past and it's come back to hit me in the face."
She added: "There's something about celebrities having a perfect life… people need to relax and realise we're human too."