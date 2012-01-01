It is reported that after the birth of their first child together, Mel and Thomas will wed next year. Spice Girl Mel has said she will be calling her old bandmates - Mel B, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell - for advice once the baby arrives. "Thye're all mums and they're all really good mums," she said. Photo: © Rex Click on photo to enlarge

Melanie C is set to tie the knot after welcoming her first child



Next year is set to be a doubly exciting one for Spice Girl Melanie Chisholm and her long-term love Thomas Starr. Not only will the happy couple be welcoming their first child together, but they're also reported to be tying the knot.



Following their engagement last month, Mel and property developer Thomas have sent out invitations to friends and family for a wedding in the spring, says the Daily Mirror newspaper



The couple have decided to keep the sex of the baby, thought to be due in March, a secret. "I don't know and I don't want to know," said the excited 34-year-old mum-to-be.