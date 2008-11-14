Elton - who wrote the score for the production - donned a tutu to join the cast on stage for the opening night curtain call
Famous faces enjoying the stage version of the British flick included The Mummy star Rachel Weisz
After successful runs on London's West End and in Australia, Elton John's musical version of Billy Elliot debuted in Broadway this week. And the singer - who wrote the score for the show - chose the perfect attire to join the cast on stage for their final curtain call on opening night.
Dressed in a pink tutu, Elton drew laughs and cheers from the crowd, which included partner David Furnish and Hollywood stars Kevin Spacey and Rachel Weisz. At his side were the three US Billys who will alternate the lead role in the production - a heart-warming story of a young working class lad's dream to become a ballet dancer.
Positive reviews have already flooded in for the Broadway version of the 2002 film, with the New York Times calling it "intoxicating" and "seductive".