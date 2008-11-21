Dog loving X Factor judge Cheryl, who has a chihuahua called Buster, makes a new pal at the launch of the scheme
Kimberley receives an affectionate reception from Sarah's cute new chum
21 NOVEMBER 2008
They're no strangers to being the centre of attention, but on Thursday the members of pop outfit Girls Aloud found themselves upstaged by some equally cute competition as the quintet helped launch a scheme to teach children how to look after their dogs.
At the Dog's Trust event in Uxbridge Cheryl Cole, Nadine Coyle, Sarah Harding, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts took it in turns to cuddle the cute pups, who were clearly revelling in all the attention they were receiving from the music stars. And there were plenty of excited puppy 'kisses' all round.
As dog lovers themselves - Cheryl is frequently snapped with her beloved chihuahua Buster - the girls were keen to throw their weight behind an initiative which teaches children what looking after a dog really involves.