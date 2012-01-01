Gareth Gates to don Joseph's dream coat in the West End



Gareth Gates is to take on Joseph's colourful mantle in the hit West End production Joseph And The Technicolour Dream Coat. The former Pop Idol runner-up follows in the footsteps of Lee Mead, who landed the title role in the Andrew Lloyd Webber production after battling it out on reality show Any Dream Will Do.



With four number one singles under his belt and a staggering 3.5 million records sold since he shot to fame in 2002, Gareth should have no trouble stepping into Lee's shoes. And he’ll be getting in plenty of practise on stage before joining the show on February 9, as he's currently appearing in a London panto Cinderella as Prince Charming.



It's his new role which has him most excited, though. "I am really honoured to be... stepping into that famous coat and really can’t wait to get stuck in!" he says.