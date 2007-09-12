hellomagazineWeb
Denmark's Crown Princess enthusiastically applauds the spectacle as she enjoys a day out at a charity circus event in Copenhagen
Clearly tickled by the action in the ring, the ever-glamorous royal could hardly contain her gasps at the antics being played out in front of her
12 SEPTEMBER 2007
Her face wreathed in smiles and occasionally covering gasps of amazement with her hands, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark was clearly having a whale of a time on a solo visit to the circus at the weekend.
Although she's mum to two youngsters - Prince Christian, nearly two, and four-month-old Princess Isabella - on this occasion, a charity performance in Copenhagen, the pretty brunette had left her charges at home.
And her circus outing wasn't the only social event in the diary for the Tasmania-born princess, who was looking stylish as ever in a pretty pink jacket over a black top. The following day she was busy showing support for one of her countrywomen, Australian golfer Sarah Kemp, as Sarah competed in the final round of Denmark's Nykredit Masters tournament.
