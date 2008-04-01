The Prince, who's patron of the organisation benefitting from the sponsored cycle, joined participants for some last-minute checks
Photo: © Rex
William saw the Tusk Trust riders off at Clarence House as they left to begin a journey through seven African countries
Photo: © Getty Images
Cyclists planning to ride 5,000 miles across Africa got a royal send-off when Prince William turned up to wish them luck.
As patron of the Tusk Trust, which promotes conservation efforts in the continent, Wills turned out to give the riders encouragement as they saddled up for a gruelling four-month trek across seven southern African countries.
It's hoped the expedition will raise £500,000 for the charity the future king adopted on returning from a gap-year placement in Kenya's Lewa wildlife reserve.
And the cycle challenge will also benefit another NGO with William as its patron. Two young men, who received help from homeless organisation Centrepoint - one of his mother Diana's favoured causes - will accompany the riders on the first leg of their journey.