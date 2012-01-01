Prince Philip discharged from hospital after three-day stay

6 APRIL 2008

Smiling brightly, the Duke of Edinburgh walked briskly out of hospital on Sunday, three days after being admitted for a chest infection.



Prince Philip stopped to wave to reporters as he left the King Edward VII hospital in London. He was then driven off in a black Land Rover to Windsor Castle.



Buckingham Palace revealed that the Duke's engagements for Monday, which included a dinner marking the 60th anniversary of the state of Israel, have been cancelled. All future diary dates will be judged on a day-to-day.



Royal officials stressed that the 86-year-old's stay in hospital had merely been a precaution after he felt unwell last Wednesday.



During his illness, the Duke received a number of bouquets from well-wishers, including a small posy hand-delivered by Absolutely Fabulous actress Joanna Lumley.