The 86-year-old Duke of Edinburgh stopped to wave to reporters before being driven to Windsor Castle, where he will stay while recuperating
Photo: © Rex
6 APRIL 2008
Smiling brightly, the Duke of Edinburgh walked briskly out of hospital on Sunday, three days after being admitted for a chest infection.
Prince Philip stopped to wave to reporters as he left the King Edward VII hospital in London. He was then driven off in a black Land Rover to Windsor Castle.
Buckingham Palace revealed that the Duke's engagements for Monday, which included a dinner marking the 60th anniversary of the state of Israel, have been cancelled. All future diary dates will be judged on a day-to-day.
Royal officials stressed that the 86-year-old's stay in hospital had merely been a precaution after he felt unwell last Wednesday.
During his illness, the Duke received a number of bouquets from well-wishers, including a small posy hand-delivered by Absolutely Fabulous actress Joanna Lumley.