Michelle Obama and her girls take centre stage at LA Lakers match

It's clear Barack Obama isn't the only member of his family who's a fan of basketball. The Obama ladies were special surprise guests at the Lakers v Boston Celtics match this week.



Stylish in a funky zebra-print dress, Michelle and her daughters Malia, 11, and nine-year-old Sasha joined the first lady's mum Marian Robinson at the sixth game of the NBA finals.

The family group, who are currently in LA on a short trip to kick off their summer holidays, were the focus of attention as they watched the action from a private box.



Mrs Obama, whose brother Craig Robinson is head coach of the Oregon State Beavers, took a keen interest in the game, which was won by the LA Lakers.



Aside from the first family, there were a whole host of celebrities at the sporting event.



Courtside regulars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jack Nicholson were there, as were P Diddy, Snoop Dog and Christina Aguilera.



The Bionic singer took to the court to sing the national anthem in a figure-hugging black dress.



British socialite Peaches Geldof also put in an appearance, attending with her director/actor boyfriend Eli Roth.