Lorraine Kelly amazes in waist-cinching shirt dress that we need for summer

Lorraine twinned with a fellow ITV star this week in her zesty orange dress

Lorraine Kelly brightened up ITV viewers' screens on Friday in the most figure-flattering shirt dress - and the star looked stunning in the bright orange number.

The Lorraine presenter perfectly styled the bright orange Phase Eight dress, which featured feminine puffed sleeves and a textured check print. The 63-year-old styled the midi with a pair of River Island strappy sandals in a matching shade, and if you love the vibrant look, you're in luck. The Phase Eight piece is still in stock, and it's available to shop in sizes 10-26.

The bold shirt dress perfectly shapes the silhouette with its waist-enhancing belt, and the contrasting silver adds a modern touch to the vintage-style design.

The high street dress is great for injecting some colour into your summer wardrobe, and the versatile midi can be styled in so many different ways. Why not channel Lorraine with a pair of strappy heels for an elevated daytime look, or opt for a pair of brown sandals and a crossbody bag for a statement daywear ensemble.

HELLO!'s Senior Lifestyle Editor Katherine Robinson said: "Orange continues to be a hot colour trend for summer 2023, and that's good news - it suits most skin tones and enhances the appearance of a sun-kissed glow, which is great if you're working on your tan! With its midi length, waist-cinching belt and puff sleeves, this dress is so flattering - and the silver zip fastening gives it an edge. A summer wardrobe staple that'll be a go-to for years to come."

Lorraine took to Instagram to show off her latest look, and fans were quick to share their love for the lovely tangerine dress.

Lorraine teamed the Phase Eight dress with a pair of matching River Island heels

"Beautiful and lovely colour," wrote one follower. Whilst another added: "I love that dress. You look amazing as usual."

A third wrote: "Omg! I love this dress. You look amazing."

It's not just Lorraine who has been loving the Phase Eight dress, either. Loose Women panellist Charlene White twinned with Lorraine as she rocked the bright midi on Thursday's episode of the ITV show.

We're snapping up the celebrity-approved summer dress before it sells out. See you at the checkout!

