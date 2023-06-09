Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lorraine Kelly amazes in waist-cinching shirt dress that we need for summer
Subscribe

All products are independently selected by our editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Lorraine Kelly amazes in waist-cinching shirt dress that we need for summer

Lorraine twinned with a fellow ITV star this week in her zesty orange dress

lorraine kelly black sequin dress
Sophie Bates
Sophie BatesCommerce Writer

Lorraine Kelly brightened up ITV viewers' screens on Friday in the most figure-flattering shirt dress - and the star looked stunning in the bright orange number. 

The Lorraine presenter perfectly styled the bright orange Phase Eight dress, which featured feminine puffed sleeves and a textured check print. The 63-year-old styled the midi with a pair of River Island strappy sandals in a matching shade, and if you love the vibrant look, you're in luck. The Phase Eight piece is still in stock, and it's available to shop in sizes 10-26.

Get the Look

The bold shirt dress perfectly shapes the silhouette with its waist-enhancing belt, and the contrasting silver adds a modern touch to the vintage-style design.

The high street dress is great for injecting some colour into your summer wardrobe, and the versatile midi can be styled in so many different ways. Why not channel Lorraine with a pair of strappy heels for an elevated daytime look, or opt for a pair of brown sandals and a crossbody bag for a statement daywear ensemble. 

HELLO!'s Senior Lifestyle Editor Katherine Robinson said: "Orange continues to be a hot colour trend for summer 2023, and that's good news - it suits most skin tones and enhances the appearance of a sun-kissed glow, which is great if you're working on your tan! With its midi length, waist-cinching belt and puff sleeves, this dress is so flattering - and the silver zip fastening gives it an edge. A summer wardrobe staple that'll be a go-to for years to come."

Lorraine took to Instagram to show off her latest look, and fans were quick to share their love for the lovely tangerine dress. 

lorraine kelly insta orange dress
Lorraine teamed the Phase Eight dress with a pair of matching River Island heels

"Beautiful and lovely colour," wrote one follower. Whilst another added: "I love that dress. You look amazing as usual."

A third wrote: "Omg! I love this dress. You look amazing."

It's not just Lorraine who has been loving the Phase Eight dress, either. Loose Women panellist Charlene White twinned with Lorraine as she rocked the bright midi on Thursday's episode of the ITV show.

We're snapping up the celebrity-approved summer dress before it sells out. See you at the checkout! 

Feeling inspired? Shop more orange dresses for summer

  • nobodys child orange dress

    Nobody's Child Midi Orange Dress

    Nobody's Child is filled with colourful summer dresses right now, and our favourite is this floaty midaxi from the Fearne Cotton edit. 

  • mango orange dress

    Mango Openwork Orange Dress

    Mango's cross-back orange midi dress features the prettiest openwork detailing and a leg-lengthening slit. 

  • m and s orange dress

    M&S V-Neck Orange Dress

    For an effortlessly stylish orange dress that you can throw on with any shoe, we love this tiered midi from Marks & Spencer.

  • karen millen orange dress

    Karen Millen Linen Orange Dress

    Featuring exaggerated puff sleeves and a ruched bodice, Karen Millen's feminine orange midi is the perfect summer dress for teaming with chunky sandals.

  • and other stories orange dress

    & Other Stories Ruffled Orange Dress

    & Other Stories' ruffled linen will look just as fab teamed with white heels as it would a pair of strappy sandals.

  • ted baker orange dress

    Ted Baker Puff Sleeve Orange Dress

    Wait until you see the gorgeous low-back on Ted Baker's fit-and-flare orange dress.  

  • mango orange dress

    Mango Textured Orange Dress

    For a flattering fitted style, we recommend Mango's slinky textured midi.

  • orange gingham dress nobodys child

    Nobody's Child Gingham Orange Dress

    Gingham dresses are a timeless trend, and Nobody's Child's lovely orange number will be a staple for summer.  

  • tu orange shirt dress

    Tu Shirt Orange Dress

    Tu's orange mini looks so comfortable, and the bow detailing perfectly elevates the laid-back style.

  • boden orange dress

    Boden Linen Orange Dress

    Everyone needs a linen dress in their wardrobe, and you'll want to reach for Boden's orange midi all season.

NOW SHOP 

Lorraine Kelly's stylist shares her figure-flattering fashion advice

11 best shirt dresses to wear this summer

15 midi dresses you'll want to wear this summer

Other topics

More Shopping

See more