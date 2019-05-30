Pride 2019: London's best LGBT events during June and July Celebrate diversity this June <3

This year, Pride month is looking bigger and bolder than ever before. 2019 marks 50 years since the Stonewall riots, which was a catalyst for the Gay Liberation movement, and the following decades saw an increase in acceptance and legal rights for the LGBT community. In 2018, London Pride attracted one million partygoers, so let’s make this Jubilee year really one to celebrate. Here is your ultimate guide to 2019’s Pride month, so grab your diary (and your glitter!) now...

SoLo Craft Fair: Pride Special

SoLo Craft Fair is putting on an extra-special twist to their Balham Summer Market by donating a portion of their profits to the Albert Kennedy Foundation, which supports homeless people of the LGBT community. Find one-off colourful fashion and homeware products and make sure you make time for some fun at the glitter station and tombola.

Balham Summer Market 8th June, 12pm, Free.

Pride in London 10k Run

Grab your trainers for this one (and see it as a good warm-up for the parties to come) because there’s a 10k race in Hyde Park on the 9th June for all you keen (or not-so-keen, it’s an accepting bunch!) runners. It’s for all ages and abilities and aims to raise money for the Pride in London festival and parade, which costs £1million to run every year. So donate what you can and use it as an excuse to don some bright gym gear and sweat-proof face paint.

Hyde Park 9th June, 9:30am, from £16

Pride’s Got Talent Music and Cabaret Final

Pride’s Got Talent started with Ian Massa-Harris-McFeely in 2014, and aims to celebrate emerging talent in the LGBT community. This year, 100’s of stars auditioned, and they’ve been whittled down to the most outstanding, mind-blowing acts. So make sure you buy your tickets and cheer on your favourite performers to become Pride’s Got Talent champions at the Apollo Theatre. And why not attend both finals, just for fun?

Music: 9th June, 6:30pm, from £11.50

Cabaret: 16th June, 6:30pm, from £11.50

Pride: From Stonewall to the Present

Matthew Todd, the former editor of Attitude magazine, is heading to Chiswick for a conversation about "his career and the fight for equality in the LGBTQ community". Matthew wrote 'Straight Jacket' on the subject of mental health in gay men, which Elton John has described as "an essential read for every gay person on the planet", and his latest book Pride: from Stonewall to Present focuses on the history of the LGBTQ equality movement.

11th June, 8pm, The Pilot Pub, Chiswick. From £9.12

The London Gay Men’s Chorus presents Hitsville

The London Gay Men’s Chorus started in 1991 when nine friends joined forces during the AIDs crisis to sing some Christmas carols and raise some money for the Terrence Higgins Trust. It’s now the largest gay choir in Europe, boasting over 200 members, and aims to "entertain, educate, and inspire through song". Their ‘Hitsville’ show "celebrate[s] the iconic sound of Motown and its influence over the last 60 years", with hits from Aretha Franklin and Amy Winehouse. So grab some tickets and get ready to tap your feet.

15th June, 4pm and 9pm, from £17.50

Love Means Love Bike Ride

If the Hyde Park run isn’t quite your thing but you fancy working up a sweat, join IBike London as they 'Ride With Pride' through the streets. Choose your best lycra and add as much glitter and face paint as you please as you cycle with the fleet of Disco bikes for the #PrideRide. It’s for all abilities and you can bring snacks and drinks to keep you going. And why not jazz up your bike, too?

22nd June, 1pm, Waterloo Bridge

London Gaymers Video and Board Games Day

If late-night cabarets and glitter festivals aren’t your thing but a pint and good old-fashioned game of Monopoly is, then head to Secret Weapon in Stratford. Choose from 100s of board and console games, and use the opportunity to meet like-minded gamers in London. Although if you’re out to make friends, maybe tone down the competitive streak, if you’re likely to squabble over Scrabble…

Secret Weapon Stratford 29th June, 3pm, Free.

Shop for some bright and beautiful Disney merch

If Disney films are some of your ultimate guilty pleasures (and we have NO judgement here), then why not grab some rather fabulous merchandise featuring a very colourful Mickey makeover? Disney Store has released a Rainbow Disney Collection, with some proceeds going towards the Diversity Role Models charity, and we are OBSESSED with the rainbow Mickey ears and the super funky Mickey T-shirt. Available in the London Oxford Street, Westfield White City, and Westfield Stratford Disney stores. Race you there!

Pride in Writing

Calling all bookworms! Celebrate the work of LGBTQ+ authors by attending an evening with Stella Duffy at Waterstones Piccadilly. Authors will be taking part in a number of panel discussions about "life writing, gender fluidity, queering genre, and making history". There’s limited space, so make sure you sign up as soon as possible.

Waterstones Piccadilly 4th July, 6:30pm, from £6.

