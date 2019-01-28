﻿
14 Photos | Brides

14 celebrity couples who got engaged or married on Valentine's Day

Would you ever consider a Valentine's Day proposal?

...
Katy-Perry-Orlando-Bloom-engaged
Photo: © Instagram
It’s supposed to be the most romantic day of the year, so it’s no wonder so many celebrities chose to get married or propose to their other halves on Valentine’s Day. The likes of Benedict Cumberbatch, Salma Hayek and Christina Aguilera all have this special date in common – at least they’ll never forget their anniversaries! Scroll through the gallery to see which celebrities have got engaged or married on 14th February…

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Orlando Bloom proposed to Katy Perry on Valentine's Day 2019, during a romantic helicopter ride after a dinner date. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was obviously confident that Katy wouldn't turn him down, as he had already gathered friends and family nearby for an engagement party so they could all celebrate together straight away.

Brittany-Furlan-Tommy-Lee-premiere
Photo: © Getty Images
Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan

Motley Crue rocker Tommy Lee married Brittany Furlan on Valentine's Day 2019, one year after he popped the question. The social media star shared the happy news on Instagram with a photo of their dogs wearing cute wedding outfits, writing: "It's official!!!! We're married!! MR & MRS LEE YAHOOOO."

Benedict Cumberbatch Sophie Hunter
Photo: © Getty Images
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter

Sherlock star Benedict Cumberbatch married Sophie Hunter in the Isle of Wight on Valentine’s Day 2015. The bride, who was pregnant at the time, wore a stunning Valentino gown for the occasion. Benedict and Sophie welcomed their first son, Christopher, four months later. Their second child, Hal, was born in March 2017.

Salma Hayek Francois Henri Pinault
Photo: © Getty Images
Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault

Salma was a Valentine’s Day bride for her nuptials to French billionaire Francois in Paris, France in 2009. The couple, who had called off their wedding once before, exchanged vows in the Saint Germain town hall located on the chic Left Bank, and also held a second ceremony in Venice, Italy two months later.

Elton John Renate Blauel wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
Elton John and Renate Blauel

Elton tied the knot with German recording engineer Renate in Sydney, Australia on Valentine’s Day 1984. They stayed married until 1988. Elton is now happily married to David Furnish, with whom he shares sons Elijah and Zachary.

Harrison Ford Calista Flockhart
Photo: © Getty Images
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart

The Star Wars actor chose Valentine’s Day to pop the question to Calista Flockhart in 2009. They married in Santa Fe, New Mexico on 15 June 2010.

Vince Vaughn Kyla Weber
Photo: © Getty Images
Vince Vaughn and Kyla Weber

Wedding Crashers star Vince also proposed to his girlfriend Kyla Weber on Valentine’s Day in 2009. The pair exchanged vows in Lake Forest, Illinois on 2 January 2010, and have since welcomed two children together – daughter Locklyn, who was born in 2010, and son Vernon, born 2013.

Lady Gaga Taylor Kinney
Photo: © Getty Images
Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney

Actor Taylor Kinney proposed to Lady Gaga on Valentine’s Day 2015, following a three-year relationship. However, the couple split in July 2016.

Christina Aguilera Matt Rutler
Photo: © Getty Images
Christina Aguilera and Matt Rutler

The couple became engaged on Valentine’s Day 2014, and welcomed their daughter Summer Rain together that summer. As of 2019, Christina and Matt are yet to tie the knot.

Liam Gallagher Nicole Appleton
Photo: © Getty Images
Liam Gallagher and Nicole Appleton

The Oasis musician and Nicole Appleton married in a private wedding ceremony on 14 February 2008. Their marriage lasted six years before their divorce in April 2014, and Liam is now in a relationship with Debbie Gwyther.

Adriana Lima Marko Jaric
Photo: © Getty Images
Adriana Lima and Marko Jaric

Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima eloped with her then boyfriend-of-three years NBA player Marko Jaric on Valentine's Day in 2009. Adriana later gave birth to the couple's first child Valentina in November, and in September 2012 welcomed baby Sienna. The couple split in May 2014, and their divorce was finalised in March 2016.

Meg Ryan Dennis Quaid
Photo: © Getty Images
Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid

Valentine’s Day 1991 is when Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid said ‘I do’, However, they announced their separation in June 2000 and were officially divorced by July 2001.

Sharon Stone Phil Bronstein
Photo: © Getty Images
Sharon Stone and Phil Bronstein

After nine months of dating, Sharon Stone and Phil Bronstein tied the knot at the actress' £2.7million mansion on 14 February 1998. Limos pulled up to drop off 120 guests, including Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas. Sharon and Phil, who have an adopted son Roan, announced an "amicable" divorce in July 2003.

Prince Mayte Garcia
Photo: © Getty Images
Prince and Mayte Garcia

American dancer Mayte Garcia and Prince married live on the internet on 14 February 1996. The bride wore a wedding dress designed by herself and Bonnie Flesland, who was working for Prince as his wardrobe designer. On their third wedding anniversary, Mayte and Prince annulled their marriage. The Purple Rain singer died aged 57 on 21 April 2016.

