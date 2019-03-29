Celebrity daily edit: Queen Maxima toasts the weekend, Harry Kane's MBE - video
In today's Daily Edit we raise our beers with Queen Maxima of the Netherlands to welcome the weekend! We head to Assisi in Italy where King Abdullah of Jordan was honoured for his work with promoting harmony between religions. Plus are delighted for Harry Kane who received an MBE for services to football at Buckingham Palace. And we get excited for the birth of Gordon and Tana's new baby... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
