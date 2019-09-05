Celebrity daily edit: Sunflowers and smiles for Queen Maxima's school visit - video Watch the video below

In today's Daily Edit we join Queen Maxima of the Netherlands as she launches an artificial intelligence course for children at a local school. And we head over to Thomas's Battersea where Princess Charlotte was embarking on her first day at the school. Plus we are saddened to hear of Angus MacDonald's cancer diagnosis... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.

Scroll down for video



WATCH VIDEO BELOW