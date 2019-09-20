Celebrity daily edit: Queen Maxima's feathered friend - video
In today's Daily Edit we join Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands as they tour Drenthe - and meet a local parrot! Meanwhile we get the low-down on the Duchess of Sussex's close friend Misha Nonoo and Michael Hess' wedding in Rome.. Plus we get a glimpse into the private paradise that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have created in Wyoming... All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals.
