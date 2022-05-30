Surprising reason Johnny Depp WON'T be in court when trial verdict is read Amber Heard is not expected to attend either

After weeks of high drama and intense media scrutiny, Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard await the jury's verdict in their defamation case.

The closing arguments were delivered on Friday after which the seven jurors were instructed to begin their legal deliberations.

A verdict is expected imminently – however, neither party are expected to be in the courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia.

For Johnny, it seems, life is moving forward. The actor is currently in the UK – and made a surprise appearance on stage on Sunday night to perform alongside Jeff Beck at a gig in Sheffield.

Johnny Depp at Sheff city hall tonight! 🎸🎶 #JohnnyDepp is back ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/jXxq5cmEOf — Usman Shahbaz (@UsmanSh47046374) May 30, 2022

Fans were shocked to see Johnny Depp walk out on stage in Sheffield

According to stunned onlookers, Johnny sang his cover of Isolation, which was originally a John Lennon song and was released by the star and Beck in 2020.

Taking to Twitter to share a clip of the performance, one user wrote: "Just been to see Jeff Beck at Sheffield City Hall, he had a surprise special guest, Johnny Depp!!"

Watch #JohnnyDepp perform “Isolation" w/ Jeff Beck on Sunday in Sheffield, UK https://t.co/AEBPh7q6At #JusticeForJohnny 🎸👓 — Mary_Mullarkey_2 (@Mary_Mullarkey_) May 30, 2022

The star performed with Beck

Before becoming an actor, Johnny began his career as a musician. He formed the supergroup Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry in 2015.

He played the guitar in the band and worked with Beck on music throughout lockdown.

His surprise appearance in England seems to suggest that Johnny will stay away from Virginia for the verdict. Excited fans have speculated that he could continue to tour with Beck, who is set to perform at the Royal Albert Hall on 30 and 31st May.

Neither Johnny nor Amber are expected to be in court for the verdict

Amber, meanwhile, is not expected to return to the courtroom either.

Johnny's $50m defamation case against Amber stems from a 2018 op-ed article she wrote for The Washington Post in which she said she was a "public figure representing domestic abuse".

The couple ended their marriage in 2017

While the piece did not identify Johnny by name, his attorneys have said it "incalculably" damaged his career, costing him acting roles. She has countersued him for $100m.

The weeks-long trial began on 11 April. Following the closing arguments on 27 May, the jury began deliberating on the six weeks of testimony before being sent home for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

