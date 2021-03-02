We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford loves a high street buy and her latest look is causing quite the stir! Returning to the Loose Women panel on Tuesday, the presenter took a walk on the wild side when she stepped out in an animal print blouse from Marks & Spencer. A total bargain buy at just £13.65 in the sale, fans can't believe the price – and neither can we.

VIDEO: Ruth Langsford twirls in her skinny jeans

Ruth wowed Loose Women viewers with her latest look

A real show-stopper, Ruth's blouse features subtle pops of colour as hints of fiery red contrast with the overall monochrome print. Made from recycled polyester, this classic button-up shirt is the ultimate transitional piece, taking you from desk to date night with ease. It also comes in two other prints – why not shop all three?

Animal Print Blouse, £13.65, Marks & Spencer

Looking as lovely as ever, Ruth kept all focus on her statement blouse, opting for pared-back and dewy makeup. Rocking a pale brown shadow, complete with rosy blusher and a soft pink gloss to match, the TV star modelled a sleek, and straight hairstyle which framed her face perfectly.

Ruth is a big fan of bold prints and she's added a number of patterned pieces to her wardrobe for spring.

Ruth twirled in her new animal print tunic

In between filming for This Morning and Loose Women, the presenter has been adding to her hugely successful QVC collection, and last week she took to Instagram to debut the new animal print tunic.

Twirling for the camera, Ruth captioned her video:

"Spinning into Friday wearing my new animal print tunic with contrast trim! It's Saturday's TSV @ qvc launching tonight but it's on the website NOW if you want to get in early! 3 x Geo prints and 2 x Animal prints (I'm wearing the Grey Animal print) Click link in my bio to take you straight there! #qvc #tsv #ruthlangsfordfashion."

Receiving an outpouring of praise from her 994k followers, we can see this slim-fit tunic flying off of the virtual shelves. "Beautiful lady and beautiful animal print tunic," wrote one fashion fan. "I think I need one of these," added another.

