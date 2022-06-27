Princess Beatrice turns every head in £40 River Island denim dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We bet your Instagram feeds have been brimming with celebrities and influencers enjoying Glastonbury this weekend! We loved seeing everyone enjoying the famous music event, and were delighted to see the beautiful Princess Beatrice looking fabulous at the festival.

READ: Princess Beatrice is the new royal hair goals - move over Kate Middleton

On Sunday, the redhead royal was spotted with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, rocking a very chic denim dress.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice appears in new video for special cause

In photographs that appeared on the MailOnline, the mother-of-one was pictured wearing a denim shirt dress, and it came from River Island. The daughter of Prince Andrew loves her designer labels, so it was refreshing to see her wearing an accessible brand. And what's more, it cost a purse-friendly £40.

MORE: Princess Beatrice stuns in form-fitting dress for Ascot date with husband

The frock has a trendy tie waist detail, chest pockets, 3/4 length puff sleeves and cute little buttons. All sizes are currently in stock, but for how long is anyone's guess. royal bargains are always the most popular!

Beatrice's dress:

Blue Denim Mini Shirt Dress, £40.00, River Island

Princess Eugenie's older sister was also at the event on Saturday also. She wore a khaki belted mini-dress adorned with buttons and an oversized belt buckle. Despite the rainy weather, she opted to go with a trendy pair of sunglasses to finish off her ensemble, alongside a pair of white trainers. Her husband opted for a similarly casual look, arriving in a white polo shirt, jacket and jeans, alongside a matching pair of trainers. What a chic pair!

Beatrice last week wearing a sequin gown by Markarian

The dressed down look was worlds away from the partywear Beatrice and Edoardo stepped out in on Thursday evening. The pair attended the Alchemist's Feast, the inaugural summer party and fundraiser for the National Gallery's Bicentenary campaign.

READ: Princess Beatrice's Royal Ascot drama caught on video - watch here

The 33-year-old wore a pretty sequined gown from Markarian. Worth £3,950, it featured a soft sage green hue, a floor-length skirt, an open-back, a V-neckline, long balloon sleeves and a black belted waistline. Simply exquisite!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.