We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Strictly Come Dancing's Jamie Laing is known for his bleach blonde head of hair, and has openly spoken about his decision to have a hair transplant in 2018.

The Made In Chelsea star spoke candidly to hairstylist Jonathan Andrew as part of a video series with Fudge Professional in February – revealing that he made the decision to have surgery to boost his confidence.

MORE: Other stars that have spoken up about their hair transplants

"People don't talk about things. Especially guys don't talk about stuff. Guys worry so much about losing their hair all the time," he said. Watch the video below…

Loading the player...



WATCH: Jamie opens up about his decision to have a hair transplant

The Strictly contestant – who has returned to the 2020 series after having to pull out of the 2019 run due to injury – also revealed that he had been tricked into speaking out about his hair transplant, by a friend who fooled him into believing a national newspaper had picked up the story.

He added of his surgery: "I thought a hair transplant was going to be like a tattoo. I thought you just put it on, it was going to be bish bash bosh there you go, then see you later."

Jamie has teamed up with Karen Hauer on Strictly

He then went on to show stylist Jonathan Andrew the pictures following his hair transplant, with the hairdresser exclaiming, "Oh my god! That is intense," at the images.

MORE: Cressida Bonas wows with stunning new hairstyle

"It was really intense, like eight hours sitting in a chair," said Jamie.

Fudge Professional XXL Hair Thickener, £12, Look Fantastic

The star also revealed which products he uses to keep his hair looking full, adding that he relies on "Fudge Professional's XXL Hair Thickener every time I film" – we wonder whether the Strictly glam squad will have that on hand backstage?

And for his icy blonde look – which sweetly matches professional partner Karen Hauer's new 'do – he uses the brand's Clean Blonde Damage Rewind range.

Fudge Professional Clean Blonde Damage Rewind Duo, £30, Look Fantastic

The show's fans have already noticed that Karen and Jamie share a similar taste in hairstyles! Following Saturday night's launch show, one fan wrote on Instagram: "Strictly twins! Can't wait to see you guys rock the dancefloor next week," and another added: "Go blondies, goooo!"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.