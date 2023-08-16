Exclusive: Charlotte Tilbury praises the 'power of kindness' as she launches new Disney collaboration

Charlotte Tilbury has praised "the power of kindness" that runs throughout every Disney tale, as the beauty entrepreneur launches a new collaboration with Disney to celebrate 100 years of magic.

Alongside a limited-edition collection of iconic products from the beauty brand, now adorned with whimsical Tinker Bell motifs, Charlotte has become one of the very few lucky people to be animated by Disney for an all-new short film that sees Charlotte, 50, magically transform before flying high over the London skyline. The mogul has also created ten make-up looks inspired by ten princesses, including Aurora and Ariel, and Charlotte tells HELLO! how she herself has been inspired and empowered over the years by the various female Disney characters seen on screen.

Charlotte Tilbury is transformed in this Disney animation

"There are countless Disney characters that have empowered and inspired me over the years, and I’m probably a little bit of all of them – from the daydreamer that is Alice in Wonderland to the curious nature of Ariel in The Little Mermaid. I love that the power of kindness runs like a magic golden thread through every Disney tale. They are all dreamers who teach us to be true to yourself, embrace who you are, have the courage to follow your dreams and unlock the magical confidence within," she says.

"That’s why I wanted my own animated character to have the power to spread love, confidence and beauty magic to everyone, everywhere."

© Disney Charlotte was animated by Disney

The new collection includes a new take on Charlotte’s Magic Cream, her Beauty Light Wands, and a new makeup bag, all adorned with Tinker Bell's image, chosen because Charlotte admits she finds her "so magical, fun and cheeky – just like me!"

"Like Tinker Bell’s pixie dust, I leave a trail of glow wherever I go, transforming everyone who sits in my magic makeup chair with the power of my glowing skincare and makeup," she adds.

The bag is one of three items available

Charlotte launched her brand in 2012 in Selfridges, London, a year after she debuted on YouTube offering skincare advice and makeup tutorial, and very quickly her work became internationally well known appearing in fashion magazines and on the runways; Charlotte was awarded an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honors List 2018 for services to the beauty and cosmetics industry.

Ten years on, Charlotte is still happy to offer advice to up and coming makeup artists, and fans who are nervous about taking a brush to their face.

© David M. Benett Charlotte Tilbury attends Edward Enninful's OBE dinner at Mark's Club on October 27, 2016 in London, England

"I truly believe life is all about the magic of confidence! I always say, give everyone the right beauty wardrobe and they can conquer their world!" she says when asked for her number one tip.

"My beauty advice would be to find the makeup magic that works for you – whether it’s a statement red lip or a natural dewy glow, it’s about unlocking the magic within. That’s why I created my empowering beauty brand – to help make everyone, everywhere feel and look like the most beautiful, confident version of themselves. I am always on a mission to inspire people to make all their beauty dreams come true."

And as for her iconic and best selling Beauty Light Wands, her key piece of advice would be to "dot, dot, blend and let it glow!"

"Using the easy-to-use magic cushion applicator, dot onto the apples of your cheeks and blend," she simply reveals.