Kate Middleton and Prince William's interior designer's home is up for sale – and you've got to see inside Kelly Hoppen is rumoured to have worked with the Cambridges at Kensington Palace

British interior designer Kelly Hoppen is rumoured to have worked with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge after the couple moved into their home, Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace, and a new listing for a home curated by Kelly has given us an insight into what the royal couple's home may be like.

Luxury property agency Domus Nova London are selling the house, situated in Bayswater, London for a whopping £12.5million.

SEE: Royal insiders reveal what it's REALLY like inside Kensington Palace

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton films from unseen room inside Kensington Palace home

According to the advert, that will get buyers a total of five bedrooms, including a master bedroom suite with a dressing room and four family bedroom suites, and a media room, a gym, a laundry and flower room, a staff room with an en suite, an enormous open-plan kitchen and dining area, and underground parking with space for three cars.

MORE: A tour inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's stunning family home

As seen in the photographs, the property prides itself on high ceilings approaching an impressive six metres, while Kelly has opted for a muted colour scheme including white and cream sofas and cream and white walls.

RELATED: The Queen and Prince Philip advertise for live-in staff

Kelly is renowned for her neutral approach to design, suggesting that Kate and William's home along with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis may follow a similar theme.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's living room at Kensington Palace

She also punts for architectural furniture in a combination of shapes and sizes, such as the bubble-style lampshades and triangular coffee tables in her Bayswater property.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge live at Kensington Palace in London

According to the estate agency, "@KellyHoppen transformed the former Bonhams auction house, a vast 7,000 sq ft space, into a discreet and dramatic two storey residence. Beautifully balanced throughout, there is a seamless flow throughout the home imbued with a calm opulence."

As well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Kelly Hoppen's A-list clientele includes Victoria and David Beckham, Madonna and Elton John.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.