Marks & Spencer's hack for getting £5 off flower deliveries

There's nothing like a beautiful bouquet of flowers to brighten your day! Whether you're looking to surprise your loved ones or simply searching for a colourful bunch to decorate your home, Marks & Spencer has an incredible hack for getting £5 off of flower deliveries.

Offering discounts of up to 10% when you spend £25 or more on flowers & plants online, the brand's latest deal will run until 2 February – all you have to do is use the code SAVE10 at checkout! We've rounded up our favourite blooms included in the offer. From roses to lilies, tulips to posies, these spring-inspired designs are going straight into our baskets!

Collection Belle Rose Bouquet, £35, Marks & Spencer (discount code SAVE10)

This stunning arrangement of La Belle roses and seasonal foliage is at the top of our wish lists.

Fairtrade Rose & Alstroemeria Bouquet, £35, Marks & Spencer (discount code SAVE10)

By choosing these Fairtrade roses you can make a difference to the lives of farmers and workers.

Collection Spring Bright Bouquet, £45, Marks & Spencer (discount code SAVE10)

Spring is just around the corner! Celebrate with this bright bouquet of blue delphiniums, burgundy antirrhinums and orange roses.

Alstroemeria Abundance Bouquet, £30, Marks & Spencer (discount code SAVE10)

Searching for a sentimental gift? Alstroemeria is known as the 'Friendship Flower'.

Collection Lily & Lisianthus Bouquet, £40, Marks & Spencer (discount code SAVE10)

A vision in pink, M&S' Lily & Lisianthus Bouquet is a real treat.

Collection White Medley Bouquet, £45, Marks & Spencer (discount code SAVE10)

Add a touch of luxury to your living room with this elegant bouquet.

Bright Mixed Roses, £30, Marks & Spencer (discount code SAVE10)

A vibrant bunch sure to boost your mood, we're loving the colourful combination of orange, white and yellow roses.

Spring Rose & Lily Bouquet, £35, Marks & Spencer (discount code SAVE10)

Look ahead to the sunnier seasons as sunshine yellow roses interweave with white Oriental lilies.

It's almost that time of year again! With Valentine's Day coming up you can also order a number of stunning designs from the likes of Bloom & Wild, Appleyard Flowers, Blossoming Gifts and more – we've rounded up the 20 best flower delivery services so you can shop the best bunches around.

