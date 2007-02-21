Friends and family relieved as Britney returns to rehab

21 FEBRUARY 2007



After hitting the headlines over the weekend for shaving her head and getting two new tattoos, troubled popster Britney Spears has checked back into rehab.



The 25-year-old singer, who entered a rehab clinic in Antigua for just one day last week, is reportedly staying at a treatment centre in Malibu.



Her manager confirmed the mother-of-two's decision to seek help for her turbulent personal life, apparently at the urging of concerned friends and family. "Britney Spears has voluntarily checked herself into an undisclosed rehab facility today," he said. "We ask that the media respect her privacy as well as those privacy concerns of her family and friends at this time."



Britney's estranged husband Kevin Federline, from whom she separated in November last year before embarking on a whirlwind spree of partying, is said to be deeply concerned about the singer's welfare, and has cancelled a trip to Las Vegas in case he is needed to look after their children. "Kevin is concerned for Britney and his children," says a friend. "Of course he's concerned about her. He loves her. He's always loved her – even after she started divorce proceedings."



