Britney back in tune with herself as she flashes 'kiss' tattoo

16 APRIL 2007



With a funky fedora perched cheekily on her head, a dazzling smile on her face and looking glowing after a bronzing session, Britney Spears was giving every indication that her new upbeat regime is paying dividends.



As she waved to fans from her new Jaguar convertible last Thursday the singer happily revealed her latest tattoo, a hot pink kiss design. She had the body art done in February, before entering a Malibu rehab clinic, and is clearly determined to bestow on herself the care and affection represented by the symbol.



Now focused on getting back in shape for a comeback the 25-year-old singer has been hitting Hollywood dance studios. Those sessions seem to be paying off, as she looked trim and toned in black hotpants, fishnets and midriff-revealing top on Sunday.



Former flame Justin Timberlake, who previously admitted to being "worried" about his one-time girlfriend, agrees the pop princess is back on track. "It seems like she's getting everything under control now," reveals the ex-'N Sync star. "She's a great woman. I'm rooting for her."