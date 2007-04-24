Britney keeps tum under wraps as she arrives for workout

24 APRIL 2007



Wearing a glossy brunette wig and revealing her new svelte figure in a cut-off denim mini and pink crop-top, Britney Spears showed her commitment to getting back in shape is paying dividends as she attended a dance class in LA this week. The pop princess wasn't entirely ready to share the results of her new approach with the world, however, as she made sure to shield her tum from waiting photographers with her roomy handbag.



The 25-year-old singer gave a firm indication she is happy with her new figure when she left sans skirt, showing off her shapely legs in the hotpants she wore underneath. But her tummy-shy behaviour will no doubt have fans wondering what lies behind the bag, especially since she was spotted earlier in the month outside a body-sculpting clinic in LA.



Britney has told pals she's set on reviving her career in the wake of her split from former hubby Kevein Federline. And it looks like a makeover, including shedding a few pounds, is all part of the plan. "She's always been known for her fantastic figure and she wants to get that back," a friend close to the mum-of-two said.