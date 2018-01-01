Britney back on stage with low-key gig in San Diego

2 MAY 2007



She's spent the last few months pounding the boards of dance studios while perfecting her steps in private, and this week Britney Spears tried out her new routines during a secret gig in San Diego. The low-key affair is believed to be the mum-of-two's first public stage appearance since her last concert tour ended in 2004.



Wearing a long brunette wig and showing off her new trim physique in a sparkly pink cropped-top and white mini skirt the pop princess took to the small stage at the House Of Blues venue on Tuesday night. She was joined by four backing dancers for the five-song set, which featured standard songs from her earlier albums - including debut single Hit Me Baby One More Time.



It was an energetic if brief affair - she raced through the set, wrapping up in 15 minutes - brought to a close by a shy, "Thanks everyone for coming," at the end of the performance.



Rumours Britney was to play the club had been circulating since the previous week, but her performance wasn't billed, and she stepped into a slot apparently allocated to The M&Ms. It wasn't until an hour after the club's doors opened that a DJ mentioned the 25-year-old singer's presence, raising shrieks from fans in the audience.