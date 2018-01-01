Britney and her little cowboy coordinate in Beverly Hills

14 MAY 2007



Louisiana native Britney Spears embraced her Southern roots recently when she stepped out in a cool cowboy hat. And her 18-month-old son Sean Preston seemed equally comfortable with the rodeo look, wearing a straw hat that matched his famous mum's. The duo were all-smiles as they enjoyed time together in Beverly Hills accompanied by the pop singer's cousin Allie.



Britney, whose other son Jayden James was not on the outing, teamed her straw hat with a short sundress and sky-high wedges that showed off her enviably toned legs. The last few weeks have been a non-stop workout for the 25-year-old who has been attending dance classes and going through her paces with a personal trainer to get back into the kind of shape she was famous for when she first hit the music scene. She's also returned to the recording studio and according to producer Nate "Danja" Hills who has worked on some new tracks with the singer, "she's ready to go."



"As far as her work ethic, I haven't seen anybody come in like that. Boom, boom, boom and get it done," he says. Her new album will apparently avoid detailing the personal problems she's experienced over the last year and will instead be about "feeling good, celebrating womanhood," Nate tells MTV. "There was no, 'I need to let it all out'. She said she deals with that in another way… She wanted to stay away from being personal."