Troubled Britney loses custody of her boys Sean and Jayden

2 OCTOBER 2007



Britney Spears is facing further challenges after a court ordered her to hand over her two sons to ex-husband Kevin Federline. Los Angeles judge Scott Gordon ruled that two-year-old Sean Preston and Jayden James, one, should stay with their father until further notice.



Until now the couple - who divorced in July this year - had shared the care of the boys equally. Only last Sunday the pop princess was seen having a family meal with her children in a Malibu eatery.



"She was very comfortable here having dinner with her boys," said the restaurant owner Tony Koursaris. "The kids had a good time."



During the private session no reason was given for the move, but it comes just after it was announced that both Britney and Kevin were ordered to complete a parenting class. The millionaire singer was also told to meet with a parenting coach on a weekly basis. Another hearing has been set for Wednesday.