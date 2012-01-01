Britney and Kevin agree their child custody settlement deal

26 JULY 2008

Her professional life seems very much back on track and now, Britney Spears has something to smile about in her personal life too. The pop princess has reached agreement with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, over the custody of their children.



Following last week's ruling allowing her more visits to sons Sean Preston, two, and 22-month-old Jayden James, the Piece of Me singer is to increase her child support payments to Kevin from £7,500 to £10,000 a month. She will also pay a one-off lump sum of £125,000 to the 30-year-old dancer's legal team.



The deal is good news after a troubled few months. Britney is now able to see her two little boys three times a week, with at least two overnight visits. And while Kevin retains full custody, the pop princess's lawyer says there may be expanded rights by the end of the year.



"She's thrilled," Britney's attorney revealed. "To have more time with her kids has been her motivation to get well… She couldn't have asked for anything more."